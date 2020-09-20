Dez Bryant Reacts To The Cowboys’ Insane Win Today

Dez Bryant may not play for the Dallas Cowboys anymore, but the former star wide receiver still follows America’s Team closely.

This afternoon, the Cowboys pulled off a wild 40-39 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Dallas trailed 20-0 after one quarter, 29-10 at halftime and 39-24 midway through the fourth quarter.

After the win, Dez took to Twitter to provide his analysis of the win. He shouted out his former quarterback Dak Prescott (450 yards passing and four total touchdowns) and issued a challenge to the Dallas defense to step up.

Bryant also said he expects his former team to continue to make noise throughout the season.

“Dak 100% player of the game… Dak look damn good today….Dallas D come on with it… Dallas can and will be scary… remember these words,” Bryant wrote.

The Cowboys have a lot to clean up, but being 1-1 after two weeks is markedly better than being 0-2. Also, with the Eagles and Giants both losing again and Washington in the process of getting blown out, Dallas clearly looks like the class of the NFC East.

What a difference a couple of hours makes.