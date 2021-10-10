Look: Dez Bryant’s Tweet About Jason Garrett Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants met in The Star on Sunday afternoon for one of their two annual rivalry games. Unfortunately for the latter, the contest didn’t go according to plan in the first quarter.

The Giants labored to get any momentum on offense at the beginning of Sunday’s game and struggled to pick up any sort of significant yardage. Star running back Saquon Barkley left with an early ankle injury and quarterback Daniel Jones started off the game 1-of-9.

Later in the game on an attempted quarterback run, Jones took a shot, wobbled when trying to stand up and had to be helped off the field.

The injuries left the Giants offense severely depleted and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in a very difficult spot. Following some of the team’s early struggles, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who played for Garrett for a number of years in Dallas, pointed out that his former coach didn’t appear to be having a good time.

“[Jason] Garrett looking like a sad puppy,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

Bryant and Garrett have a long history of working together, back when they were both employed by the Cowboys, but that didn’t stop the receiver from pointing out how dejected the Giants offensive coordinator looked in the first half.

Garrett had good reason for feeling that way as New York lost its starting quarterback and starting running back during the game, having already begun the contest without wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Garrett will need to get even more creative if he wants to give his team a chance to score points and keep pace with the Cowboys.

Somehow, some way, the Giants knotted the game up at 10-10 with just under three minutes to go in the first half. That means New York will have a chance to come out on top with two quarters to play.