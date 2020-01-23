Drew Brees Reacts To Eli Manning’s Retirement Decision

Eli Manning’s NFL days are over. The Giants legend is hanging up the cleats.

The quarterback’s NFL career was filled with ups and downs. But two Super Bowl wins – both coming against dominant New England Patriots teams – are what all will remember about the Giants QB.

Anytime the Super Bowl rolls around, Manning’s name is always brought up because of what he’s done (twice) in the biggest game in sports.

Saints QB Drew Brees is well-aware of Manning’s historic legacy. The New Orleans QB offered his reaction to Manning’s retirement decision on Thursday.

This is awesome.

“You can not write the story of the NFL without including Eli Manning,” Brees said, via ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

It’s always great to see respect between veteran athletes. Brees clearly admires Manning and what he did during his time with the Giants.

Manning’s legacy will always be remembered by the underdog Giants’ Super Bowl teams. The former New York QB out-dueled Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2007 and 2011.

Manning proved to be one of the few thorns in Brady’s side during his time in the NFL.

The Giants’ fan-base will certainly miss Manning on the field, as will the rest of the NFL.