Eagles Fans Had Special Message For Eli Manning Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants announces his retirement during a press conference on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostic Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The two time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

During this past Monday's Manningcast, Giants legend Eli Manning said he would make a trip to Philadelphia to watch his former team face the Eagles in the Divisional Round.

“I said when I retired I’d never go back to a football game in Philly,” Manning said. “But I think I have to break that promise. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.”

Well, Manning was right about receiving the double birds from the City of Brotherly Love.

A Philadelphia-area billboard that says "Welcome back to Philly, Eli. We salute you" is waiting for Manning. The billboard literally includes the double birds.

Here's the "warm welcome" Manning received from Philadelphia:

Manning had a hilarious reaction to this billboard, tweeting, "This is the nicest thing you have ever said to me."

It's pretty evident that Manning knows how to have fun with the Giants' division rival.

The Giants and Eagles will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.