Eagles, Giants Will Make NFL History This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants runs against Rodney McLeod #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles for a first down during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Giants and Eagles will make history when they square off this Saturday night.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, this Saturday's game between the Giants and Eagles will feature the first quarterback matchup in postseason history in which both players had over 700 rushing yards during the regular season.

Daniel Jones, a former first-round pick out of Duke, just had his best statistical season as a runner. He had 708 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 attempts.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, had 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 attempts. His numbers would've been even better if he didn't miss two games due to a shoulder injury.

The Eagles just enjoyed their first-round bye.

As for the Giants, they're coming off an upset over the Vikings. Jones led the charge with 301 passing yards, 78 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

Kickoff for the Giants-Eagles game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.