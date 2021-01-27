Eli Manning Could Reportedly Be In Line For Job With Giants

Eli Manning spent 16 seasons as the quarterback of the New York Giants, and now the two-time Super Bowl champ could be returning to the franchise in some capacity.

Longtime New York sportswriter Gary Myers reported this morning that Manning recently met with Giants co-owner John Mara and expressed interest in a role within the organization. Manning retired from football after the 2019 season.

According to NFL Network insider and former Giants beat writer Mike Garafolo, Eli could be coming back in an ambassador or liaison-type role.

“Think ambassadorship or something with just a touch of involvement on the football side, if any,” Garafolo said.

Manning is the definition of a Giant, having spent his entire career with Big Blue. As Myers and Garafolo noted, he doesn’t seem to have any interest in coaching, so some type of role in the community or working behind the scenes with players seems to be the best fit.

Considering how well-respected Manning is by the Giants organization and fan base, his return would be welcomed with open arms.