Eli Manning 'Excited' For Daniel Jones Under Brian Daboll

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 22: Daniel Jones #8 and Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants talk during the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

It's hard to believe that Daniel Jones is already heading into his fourth NFL season. Doesn't seem that long ago that he was replacing Eli Manning.

This is a make-or-break season for Jones, who had his fifth-year option declined by the Giants in the spring. He's set to be a free agent next offseason.

Manning, who played with Jones when he was a rookie in 2019, has been keeping close tabs on his New York Giants successor, and he's hopeful that the former No. 6 overall pick can have some success under new head coach Brian Daboll.

"I think with Coach Daboll, and what they're doing, and that staff, and (new GM) Joe Schoen, having been around the facility some, the atmosphere has changed," Manning told NFL Network's Rhett Lewis at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday. "So I'm excited for Daniel, I know he's worked extremely hard and you know, been through a lot of offenses, a lot of coaching changes, so hopefully this can be the right one."

Jones is now set to play for his third different head coach and offensive coordinator already with the Giants. That lack of consistency could be holding him and the New York offense back.

"By my fifth year, I had been in the same offense the whole time, I knew it, I could coach it up, new guys are coming in, I was speaking the same language as my offensive coordinator and as (former head coach Tom) Coughlin, and kind of preaching the same stuff," Manning said. "And with (Jones), it's all new, and it's learning, and he's consistently trying to learn and learn and learn, and it just takes some time before it all sinks in."

The Giants' offense was subpar with Jones and abysmal without him for the final six games of in 2021. There's hope that Daboll will be able to bring some schematic innovation and coax more production out of the unit this fall.