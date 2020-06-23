Pro Football Writers Of America Name ‘Good Guy Award’ Winner

Eli Manning was considered one of the better guys in the NFL over the course of his career. Months after his retirement announcement, he’s getting a new honor reflecting as much.

Manning’s on-field legacy is a complicated one. He finished with just a .500 record as starter for the New York Giants, before losing his job to rookie Daniel Jones this past season.

The highs were remarkably high, though. He’s one of just five players in league history with multiple Super Bowl MVP awards. He’s top 10 in both passing yards and passing touchdowns in league history. Playing for the storied New York franchise doesn’t hurt his legacy either.

Manning was always amicable with the media during his time in the NFL. Today, the Pro Football Writers of America awarded him the 2020 “Good Guy Award.” He’s the first Giant to win it since Tiki Barber in 2006, an interesting note considering the two had a publicly shaky relationship as teammates and in the years since.

“Eli Manning exemplified professionalism with the media since his rookie season in 2004, and he did so in the league’s largest market,” wrote PFWA president Bob Glauber of Newsday. “Eli often spoke of the example set by his father and being around Archie Manning was certainly a great way to learn about being around the media. Even so, playing in New York has unique pressures that Eli dealt with consistently and fairly. Media sessions at his locker would often start with as many as 50 reporters, photographers and camera operators, but he answered every last question – even when only one reporter was left. A pro’s pro.”

He definitely set a high standard for quarterbacks in dealing with the media. It may not be the most important aspect of one’s career by any means, but it definitely won’t hurt him when his very divided Hall of Fame candidacy comes up in a few years.

