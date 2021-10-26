Eli Manning Had Great Response To Tom Brady’s Admission

On Monday night, the Seattle Seahawks hosted the New Orleans Saints in an NFC showdown.

During the game, viewers had two choices: watch the normal broadcast on ESPN or listen to Peyton and Eli Manning on the Manning Cast on ESPN 2. For the viewers who chose option two, they got to see Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady make a guest appearance.

During Brady’s appearance on the show, he made a joke about having more success against Peyton Manning than he did against Eli Manning.

“I enjoyed much more the ones I played against Peyton than Eli,” Brady said. It didn’t take long for the younger Manning brother to respond.

“I enjoyed all of our games, Tom,” Eli said.

Brady: "I enjoyed much more the ones I played against Peyton than Eli." Eli: "I enjoyed all of our games, Tom." Cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/CHL7L5Ns4V — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2021

Brady hasn’t fallen short in the playoffs and the Super Bowl very often. However, Eli Manning and the Giants handed Brady and the Patriots two losses in the biggest game of the season.

Brady can’t complain too much, though. He still has seven Super Bowl titles and is playing arguably the best football of his career at the age of 44.

He and the Buccaneers won a Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa. Sitting at 6-1 on the season, this year’s team might be even better – if they can get healthy.