Tiki Barber Was Asked If Eli Manning Is A Hall Of Famer

Eli Manning’s retirement during the offseason launched a whole wave of Hall of Fame debates over the two-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback. One of his former New York Giants co-stars doesn’t think the Hall of Fame is even a question.

Former Giants star running back Tiki Barber played his entire career with the team, from 1997-2006. Manning was his quarterback during his last few seasons. While Barber doesn’t think Eli stacks up to the likes of his brother, or a few of the elite quarterbacks still finishing out their careers, he thinks he’s clearly a Hall of Famer.

“He is a Hall of Famer. No doubt about it,” Barber told Scoop B Radio this week. “The question about first ballot is timing, because think about the peers that he’s going in around.”

Eli Manning will be clear of his brother Peyton on one end, and guys like Tom Brady and Drew Brees on the other. There’s a very good chance he won’t have a stacked Hall of Fame class to deal with, and could stand alone in his year at the quarterback position. Barber believes this drives up his chance of not only making the Hall of Fame, but making it on the first ballot.

Tiki Barber dropped by today’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast: https://t.co/jH9lVpjBRV@TikiBarber discussed Eli Manning, Saquon Bakley, tons of Giants stuff as well as Cam Newton’s chances of joining the Patriots & Antonio Brown’s chances of joining the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/sY2wcYxs3Z — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) May 24, 2020

The first ballot issue isn’t as complicated or contrived in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as it is in baseball. Those who believe Eli is a Hall of Famer will be more inclined to vote him in right away, rather than wait it out based on some unwritten process.

“He might get fortunate because he is a Hall of Famer and coming into a class that doesn’t have a quarterback waiting. You know what I mean? Like, he doesn’t have a guy that is a guaranteed Hall of Famer waiting. […] “When you start comparing Eli to his peers — Peyton, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady — you can probably put them all above Eli. But when it comes to the Hall of Fame, it’s all about timing and the narrative around your timing. You know, Eli might just be a first ballot Hall of Famer because he hits the finalists list at the right time.”

A former star player supporting one of his teammates for the Hall of Fame is no shocking thing, but Manning and Barber have had a pretty chilly relationship. The two traded some pretty significant shots after Barber’s retirement.

As is often the case, time heals wounds like that, even in sports. And even if Barber would stand by those criticisms today, clearly he doesn’t think they were significant enough to mean that Eli Manning didn’t have a Hall of Fame career.

[Scoop B Radio]