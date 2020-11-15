Eli Manning Has A 3-Word Reaction To The Giants’ Win

Eli Manning had an awesome reaction to the New York Giants’ crucial win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Believe it or not, the Giants aren’t out of the hunt for the NFC East title. New York moved to 3-7 with its win over the Eagles today. Philadelphia, meanwhile, fell to 3-5-1, keeping the door open for the Giants to make a run at the division title.

It’s always a good day for Giants fans when the team beats the Eagles. The two have a great rivalry, and it’s much more interesting this season considering Philadelphia isn’t running away with the division as most expected it would.

The great Eli Manning is amped up following the Giants’ big win over the Eagles on Sunday. Take a look at Manning’s message following the victory in the tweet below.

Stacking wins baby!! — Eli Manning (@EliManning) November 15, 2020

Never change, Eli.

The NFL’s been a much better sport since Manning joined the Twitter role. Obviously, it’s highly unlikely he actually runs the account, but let’s just pretend he does.

There hasn’t been this much enthusiasm surrounding the Giants in a long time. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year, and there’s no doubt it still is. But the Giants find themselves inching closer to the division-leading Eagles.

The way this season has gone, you never know how the NFC East will shake out. Perhaps the Giants can make a run and shock the NFL world in the process.