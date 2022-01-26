Look: Eli Manning Has A Warning For Aaron Rodgers

For the second year in a row, Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Green Bay Packers is unclear. After getting knocked out of the playoffs very early, the reigning MVP of the league could legitimately ask for a trade this offseason.

While there’s no indication as to what Rodgers will do at this time, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning recently shared his thoughts on this situation.

Manning’s main piece of advice is that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

“It was important for me to finish my career with the Giants, and I would think it would be important for him as well, just because of the legacy that he has, the history of Green Bay, being there as long as he has been, winning a championship and winning MVPs,” Manning said, via ESPN. “It’s not always greener on the other side. That’s what I had learned from talking to other people. You can go somewhere, and it’s not necessarily going to be better; it’s probably going to be worse.”

Eli mentioned that his brother, Peyton, never really wanted to leave the Indianapolis Colts. Peyton ultimately left for the Denver Broncos because he didn’t really have another choice.

“Peyton never wanted to leave [the Colts]. He was kind of forced out,” Eli added. “He had the [neck] injury, they were going to draft Andrew Luck and he had to move. He wanted to keep playing, and it was a little different scenario.”

An argument can be made that Rodgers’ time in Green Bay has run its course. On the other, it can be argued that he won’t find a better situation at this point in his career.

Although the Packers struggled in the playoffs, Rodgers did lead the team to 13 wins in the regular season.

