Eli Manning Has Brutally Honest Comment On His 2019 Season

The 2019 season certainly felt like the last one for New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning. He was benched for rookie Daniel Jones, but with a greater sense of finality than two years ago. With 2019 now in the books, he reflected on the year that was – and had a pretty brutal assessment of the season.

Speaking to the media, Manning said that being a backup to Jones was “no fun.”

As for the idea of leaving the Giants and signing as a backup for another team, Manning said, “I doubt it.”

That attitude leaves Manning with precious few options for continuing his NFL career. He can either sign with a team that will name him the starter, stay in New York at a discount, or retire.

Manning turns 39 this week and is 9-26 in his last three seasons. With his limited mobility, most NFL offenses probably aren’t suited for him.

The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl MVP could semi-retire and wait until an NFL team loses its quarterback to return at a premium.

We certainly saw in 2019 that plenty of playoff-caliber teams could have used a veteran like Manning.

Manning may be on the fence about retiring, but if he can still throw the ball with any velocity, he can’t be much worse than some of the truly bad quarterbacks we saw this year.

Will Eli Manning play in 2020? And if so, where will he play?