Eli Manning Has Honest Admission About Daniel Jones’ 2020 Season

Eli Manning knew his time as the starting quarterback of the New York Giants was coming to end once the team selected Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After a few weeks of action, the coaching staff finally benched the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Jones’ emergence made it easy for Manning to finally walk away from the game of football. He’s leaving behind a legacy that includes two championship rings, several Pro Bowl appearances and a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

Although it’ll be tough for fans to watch a Giants roster that doesn’t feature Manning on it, the future Hall of Famer believes his departure will make life easier for Jones. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio, he explained why the former Duke star might thrive next season in New York.

“I think it will be easier this year for him to kinda step up as that leader,” Manning said. “Last year was probably awkward for him, me being there, me being in meeting rooms and just kinda the whole dynamic. Me being gone and hey, he is the quarterback, he is the guy, for him to have that control and the authority over receivers and offensive line.”

For the past few years, the G-Men have been abysmal. Perhaps things will change in the future, but it all starts with Jones taking that next step at quarterback.

Jones threw for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his rookie season.

The Giants upgraded their offensive line this offseason, selecting offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft. He should help protect Jones’ blind side for years to come.