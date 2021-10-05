Eli Manning’s Joke About Not Working During Tonight’s Game Going Viral

Eli and Peyton Manning got the night off from their Monday Night Football alternate broadcast as the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Nevertheless, one of the quarterback brothers still managed to grab some of the spotlight even while being off of television.

As the Chargers leapt out to a 21-point halftime lead, Eli tweeted that he and Peyton were still watching the game at the same time, while talking on the phone. The two have probably gotten used to seeing one another, at least virtually, during their Monday broadcasts each week, so probably wanted to replicate that feeling for the Week 4 game.

However, Eli couldn’t miss another opportunity to poke fun at his brother. The former New York Giants quarterback hypothesized that his brother was still sweating, even though he wasn’t on TV.

“Is it weird that Peyton and I are just talking on the phone watching the game tonight? I assume he is still sweating a lot,” Manning wrote on Twitter.

Is it weird that Peyton and I are just talking on the phone watching the game tonight? I assume he is still sweating a lot. — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 5, 2021

The elder Manning has gotten quite a bit of flack through his first three broadcasts for sweating on camera, so it’s only right that his younger brother would continue to give him a hard time about it.

Although Eli is probably being a bit harsh, his back-and-forth jabs with Peyton has been a major highlight of their Monday Night Football broadcast together. Combined with their expert level analysis and stacked guest lists, the alternate viewing experience has provided fans with a unique and fun way to consume one football game a week.

The Manning brothers only agreed to do 10 total Monday Night Football broadcasts this season. They are expected back later this month.

In the meantime, fans will be anxiously awaiting the return of their witty banter.