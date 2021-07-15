Look: Eli Manning Has A Message For Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley has become on the NFL’s brightest young stars due to his rapid ascension since his arrival in the league three year ago. Part of that success comes because the New York Giants running back keeps himself in incredible physical shape.

In a recent workout photo, Barkley’s leg muscles were on display as he conducted some drills. However, a former teammate called him out for the post.

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who was never well-known for his athleticism, took to Twitter to joke with Barkley about the picture. The recently retired two-time Super Bowl champ poked fun at the 24-year-old running back, claiming that Barkley had photoshopped the 40-year-old’s legs onto his body in the image.

“Please stop photoshopping my legs onto your body,” Manning wrote in response to the latest workout photo of Barkley.

Please stop photoshopping my legs onto your body. https://t.co/SkoogjQNHQ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) July 15, 2021

Barkley prides himself on staying in the best shape possible, especially since his health has been a major question mark this summer. After tearing his ACL last season, the 24-year-old running back needs to rebuild strength to return to top form for the upcoming year.

Videos of Barkley working out have implied that he’ll be back to full strength soon enough, but it remains unclear exactly when he’ll step back onto the field in a game for the Giants. Earlier this month, he stayed vague when asked if he would be ready to go come Week 1.

“Trying to get 1 percent better every single day,” Barkley told Rich Eisen in an interview, via NFL Media.

Barkley’s numbers have tapered off since his electric rookie season that saw him rack up over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns. Injuries have been an issue for him over the last few years, but if the Giants running back can stay healthy, he should be in line for a big year in 2021.