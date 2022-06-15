Eli Manning Names His Ideal Personnel For 2-Minute Drill

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 5: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants throws a first half pass against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on November 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Last Friday, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning appeared on Cam Newton's show Funky Friday for a one-on-one interview.

At one point during their conversation, Newton asked Manning what would be his ideal personnel for a two-minute drill.

Manning had to take a few trips down memory lane to figure out which former teammates would make the cut.

Ultimately, Manning decided that Tiki Barber, Odell Beckham Jr., Kevin Boss, Plaxico Burress and Victor Cruz would be his go-to weapons in the two-minute drill.

"We'll go 11 personnel - three receivers, tight end, one running back. For the receivers, I got to get the big guy Plaxico Burress on the outside, right? I like the 6-foot-6, 230 pound receiver. In the slot, I'm going Victor Cruz. Then on the other side, I'm going Odell," Manning said. "That's a strong mix right there. At tight end, I think I'm going to go with Kevin Boss. [Jeremy] Shockey was there for a little bit, but he was all over the place. So let's go Kevin for the two-minute drive. At running back, I'd probably go Tiki Barber. He was talented."

Newton was a bit surprised that Manning didn't go with Shockey, who made the Pro Bowl four times in New York.

On the other hand, Boss was a reliable weapon for Manning. He had 119 catches for 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns in four seasons with Giants.

As for Manning's wide receivers, there's no questioning his picks. Beckham, Burress and Cruz are all special playmakers.