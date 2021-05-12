Eli Manning Reveals Why He’s A ‘Little Nervous’ Today

It’s been just over a year since New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning retired from professional football. The former No. 1 overall pick made four Pro Bowls, won two Super Bowls and had his No. 10 jersey retired by the Giants, making for a full, and accomplished, career.

However, Manning still finds himself in the occasional pressure-filled situation. On Wednesday night, he’ll be the head coach and on the mound for a 7-8 year old softball team.

Manning shared that he’s been handed the gig because the head coach of one of his daughter’s softball teams can’t make the game later this evening. With the responsibility now on his shoulders, the two-time Super Bowl MVP is feeling the heat.

“I woke up a little nervous today. The head coach of the 7-8 year old softball team can’t make the game tonight. I am in charge and on the mound,” Manning tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Looks like even the greats get nervous if put in the right situation.

Manning, 40, seems to be making the most of retirement by spending plenty of time with his wife, Abby, and his four children. The long-time New York Giants quarterback hung up his jersey for good following the 2019 season, ceding the starting gig to former Duke gunslinger Daniel Jones.

Over the course of his 16-year career in the NFL, Manning posted a dead-even, 117-117 record as a starter. He completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 57,023 yards, with 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions. The next stop for Manning in the NFL will likely be the Hall of Fame.

It certainly would be good to see the former Giants quarterback back around the game of football, but before he does anything, he’ll need to get through Wednesday’s softball game.

Good luck in the debut, Eli.