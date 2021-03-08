Legendary New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has landed a new job in retirement.

Manning, 40, retired from the NFL following the 2019 season. He finished his career with two Super Bowls and four Pro Bowl appearances. The younger Manning brother will almost surely find himself in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a couple of years.

Much like his brother, Eli Manning is getting involved in sports media in retirement.

The former New York Giants quarterback has announced that he will have his own show on ESPN+ next college football season.

“I am looking forward to the next College Football Season and going back to school to tell College’s Football’s story on Eli’s Places. Next fall on ESPN+” he tweeted.

Peyton Manning already hosts Peyton’s Places on ESPN+. That show was renewed for a third season back in December.

The elder Manning brother has reportedly been attempting to build a media company in retirement. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported in February that he was creating Omaha Productions. This show will reportedly be part of that.

“At the moment, Omaha Productions is his main focus,” Marchand wrote. “He is building on his role as the executive producer of ‘Peyton’s Places’ by overseeing similar shows with retired star athletes. He will team with David (Papi’s Places!) Ortiz on baseball, Ronda Rousey on MMA, Abby Wambach on soccer and his brother Eli on college football.”