Look: Eli Manning Reacts To His Return To The Giants

Eli Manning will make a triumphant return to the New York Giants this summer for the first time since retiring in 2019. Rather than straping on pads and stepping back onto the field, the two-time Super Bowl champ will work on the management side of the organization.

The Giants announced on Monday that Manning has returned in a “business operations and fan engagement role.” The former franchise quarterback will work within a variety of departments and will also create original content, including a lifestyle series set to debut this fall.

Unsurprisingly, the Giants are thrilled to get Manning back in the building.

“For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office,” Giants president and CEO John Mara said. “Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”

Manning himself also appeared thrilled to return to the team he played with for 16 years. He took to Twitter to express his excitement.

“It’s good to be back with the G-Men. I even have my own office!! I’ve never had an office before,” Manning wrote after the official announcement.

The Giants also announced that they would be retiring Manning’s No. 10 jersey and inducting him into franchise’s Ring of Honor during a regular season game this fall.

It isn’t surprising to see Manning return to the organization where he spent nearly two decades. Rumors had circulated around the possibility ever since he announced his retirement in 2019.

Manning is a proven leader and has always had a passion for being a member of the Giants. There’s no doubt that he’ll continue to serve the organization to the best of his ability in his new role.