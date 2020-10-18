The Spun

Eli Manning Reacts To Giants’ First Win Of The Season

Eli Manning announces his retirement from the NFL.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants announces his retirement during a press conference on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostic Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The two time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Giants got their first win of the Joe Judge era today, and Eli Manning couldn’t be happier.

Following New York’s nail-biting 20-19 win over Washington, Manning took to Twitter to congratulate his former team. He also echoed a sentiment shared by most Giants fans, stating that Big Blue “needed this one.”

“Way to go G-Men,” Manning wrote. “We needed this one.”

That’s almost an understatement. The win snapped a six-game losing streak dating back to last season, and marks the first win from the team since they hired Joe Judge this past offseason.

Manning retired following the 2019 season, handing the reins off to Daniel Jones in the process.

Jones was pretty unremarkable in New York’s win. The win real heroes of the game were the Giants defense.

It was Giants defender Tae Crowder who made the play that won the game for the Giants. He grabbed a Kyle Allen fumble and took it 43 yards to the house to give New York a 20-13 lead.

Washington answered with a touchdown of their own, but “Riverboat” Ron Rivera decided to go for the win with a two-point conversion. The conversion attempt failed, and the Giants held on to win.

There’s still a lot of work to be done before the Giants are ready to start winning consistently. But every win helps when things look as down as they have for the G-Men.


