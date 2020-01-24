Eli Manning Responds To Tom Brady’s Tweet About His Retirement

Eli Manning’s retirement has sparked plenty of reactions from former and current NFL players. But no response has been better than Tom Brady’s hilarious tweet.

Brady’s evolving social media personality was on full display Thursday. He’s clearly still jokingly upset that Manning beat the Patriots QB twice in the Super Bowl.

“Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls,” Brady wrote on Twitter.

Manning responded to Brady’s tweet during his retirement press conference on Thursday. He shared a funny insight into Brady’s personality.

Here’s what the former Giants QB had to say.

“I’ve been around Tom a number of times and seen how competitive he is,” Manning said, courtesy of CBS Sports. “We joke around [about] it a little bit, but it’s not real funny to him. … When you think about the great moments in your career, those would be at the top of the list. When you win championships and both of them [are] two-minute drives, you go down there and win it, and win it against an undefeated team that hadn’t lost all year. … Those are special ones that fortunately, you get to re-live those moments through your friends.”

"I've been around Tom a number of times and seen how competitive he is. We joke around [about] it a little bit, but it's not real funny to him." – Eli Manning on winning two Super Bowls vs. Brady's Patriots pic.twitter.com/ZivBUHRyPx — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 24, 2020

There definitely are not any hard feelings between the two veteran quarterbacks. But there’s no doubt Brady wishes he had another chance to beat Manning in the Super Bowl.

The NFL is rapidly changing though. Manning will be enjoying retirement next season while Brady may even be playing for a new team.