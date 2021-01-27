Eli Manning Shares A Message For Jason Pierre-Paul

Jason Pierre-Paul played a huge factor in the New York Giants’ victory over the New England Patriots back in Super Bowl XLVI, getting pressure on Tom Brady throughout the game. This time around, he’ll join forces with the legendary quarterback in an effort to win his second ring.

Last weekend, Pierre-Paul had five tackles and two sacks against the Green Bay Packers. He was constantly in the backfield and wreaking havoc on Aaron Rodgers.

With the Super Bowl less than two weeks away, Pierre-Paul received some words of encouragement from one his former teammates.

Eli Manning, who won a Super Bowl with Pierre-Paul in 2012, is hoping to see the Pro Bowl pass-rusher add another championship to his résumé.

“I am fired up for my boy JPP to be back in another Super Bowl,” Manning tweeted. “I know he will BRING IT all day just like last time. This was the best picture I could find of us!”

I am fired up for my boy JPP to be back in another Super Bowl. I know he will BRING IT all day just like last time. This was the best picture I could find of us! pic.twitter.com/X77w098xaS — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 27, 2021

The picture that Manning attached to his message is what really makes this a hilarious tweet.

Manning and Pierre-Paul most likely had a blast at that Pro Bowl, but nothing beats the feeling of lifting up the Lombardi Trophy.

We’ll find out next weekend if Pierre-Paul can get after Patrick Mahomes and lead the Buccaneers to victory.