Former Giants QB Eli Manning Shares His Plans For The Next Year

For the first time in over a decade, the New York Giants will not be led by Eli Manning. The two-time Super Bowl champion retired from the NFL following the 2019 season.

Manning will eventually get back into football, but in a role that he’s not used to. He revealed that he might consider coaching youth football. If you’re hoping that he’ll eventually coach in the NFL, you’ll have to give that dream up.

As of right now, coaching in the NFL is not part of Manning’s future plans. One potential outlet for the former Giants quarterback is broadcasting, which makes sense because Peyton Manning has been a hot commodity for years.

Before the former Pro Bowl quarterback makes a decision on his future, he wants to spend this next year with his family. ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan spoke to Manning about his future endeavors.

Via ESPN:

“I really wanted to try to take a year off and just try to gather my bearings and get settled with my family and figure out what I want to do in that next chapter,” Manning said from his home in Mississippi. “I know one thing: I don’t want to be an NFL coach. I’ve seen what our coaches do and the hours they put in and I enjoy being with my family and enjoy coaching some of their sports teams.”

Manning currently has four children – three girls and one boy.

Fans would love to see Manning back in the NFL in some capacity. Whether he’s an executive for the Giants or in the broadcast booth, the former No. 1 overall pick would add an extra layer of excitement to the league. And yet, he deserves all the time in the world to wait on making that big of a decision.

After spending 16 years in the NFL, it’s time for Manning to sit back and enjoy his time away from the gridiron.