Eli Manning Shares Thoughtful Message With 2020 Graduates

Graduates usually get to be part of large commencements and hold parties with family and friends shortly after to celebrate their academic achievements. That won’t be the case this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although it’s heartbreaking to see graduations around the country get cancelled, athletes and celebrities around the world have done their part to offer their words of wisdom to the 2020 class.

This week, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning shared an important piece of advice to all graduates. Simply put it, the two-time Super Bowl champion wants the 2020 graduates to embrace awkward situations in life.

Manning took part in iHeartMedia’s campaign “Commencement Speeches for the Class of 2020.” He was joined by John Legend, Hillary Clinton, Tim McGraw and others.

Here’s Manning’s message to 2020 graduates, via the New York Post:

“You see, I don’t mind being in awkward situations or doing things I don’t necessarily want to do,’’ Manning said. “Like becoming the Giants backup quarterback after winning two Super Bowls and walking away with the MVP. Embracing awkward is worth cultivating, because life, like this graduation, rarely goes as planned.’’

Virtual encounters have become the “new normal” over the past two months. It hasn’t been easy, but we’ve seen many people adapt to the current situation.

Manning was the face of the Giants for over a decade before adjusting to a backup role behind Daniel Jones. Similar to virtual graduations, he described his situation as awkward.

Congratulations to the 2020 class of graduates. Hopefully, they listen to Manning’s advice.