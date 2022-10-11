Q&A With Eli Manning: Future Of Manningcast, Giants' 4-1 Start, Partnership With Quaker

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants announces his retirement during a press conference on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostic Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The two time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Although his playing days are over, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning remains in the spotlight - and for good reason.

When he’s not hosting Manningcast or attending a Giants game, Manning is doing his best to make a real difference in this world. That’s why he has partnered up with Quaker.

As part of their commitment to help tackle hunger, Quaker has come up with the Quaker Hunger Clock in partnership with Feeding America. The goal is to raise $500,000 for Feeding America by Super Bowl LVII.

We caught up with Eli Manning to discuss his partnership with Quaker, his thoughts on the Giants’ 4-1 start, the future of Manningcast and more.

The Spun: Can you tell us about your partnership with Quaker, as well as the Quaker Hunger Clock?

Eli Manning: I’m excited to partner with Quaker because, for one, I’m a big fan of oatmeal. Over the past 14 years, I don’t know if I’ve had it every single morning, but I’ve had it more mornings than not. But also, like Quaker, I believe the circumstances of life should never be a barrier to good nutrition. As part of their commitment to help advance food security in the United States, Quaker is introducing the Quaker Hunger Clock in partnership with Feeding America. Their goal is to raise $500,000 for Feeding America by Super Bowl 57. It’s a great initiative, and starting this weekend you can go to QuakerHungerClock.com to find out more information and to donate to Feeding America. It’s a wonderful initiative that I’m really proud to be a part of.

The Spun: Your Giants have looked excellent so far. What improvements have you noticed from Daniel Jones?

EM: I think he’s playing faster and understanding when things have a chance to be open. He’s understanding when to tuck it and run it and not force things early in the game. He’s being patient, not taking the extra hits and keeping games tight. And then, both sides of the ball are stepping up and making plays in crucial situations. He has always been able to make the big plays. But now, he’s taking away the bad plays, and that’s helping the Giants win games.

The Spun: You and Peyton have had great guests on Manningcast. Who would be a dream guest for you guys?

EM: I think it’s always fun to have people on who are really passionate about football. A former president would be nice, whether that’s [Barack] Obama or [George W.] Bush. Obviously, comedians and actors are always entertaining. When they have a personal connection to a certain team or to football, that’s when it’s fun for us. You learn that so many people are passionate about this game and have great stories that they share with family and friends.

The Spun: Do you think we’ll ever see the Manningcast for every Monday Night Football game of the season?

EM: I think we’re comfortable with the current format - 10 games feel like enough. It is a lot of prep and a lot to do to get ready. I don’t know if I can look at Peyton for 17 straight weeks - that would be tough. Because we take shots at each other, I think we’d hate each other by the end of it. So to make sure we can survive this job, 10 games seems like the right amount.

The Spun: You trolled Arch Manning after he broke your high school passing record. With that said, how impressed have you been with your nephew’s career so far?

EM: I’m proud of Arch for so many things, not just what he’s done on the field and how he’s played. How he has handled this situation, playing at the same high school that Peyton and I went to. With all the social media and all the hype surrounding him, he has kept very true to himself. He’s not trying to be some personality. He wants to play high school football, he wants to play high school basketball, he wants to work hard. He wants to stay with his teammates and work with them rather than showcase just his talents alone. I’m proud of how he has handled this recruitment process. I’m excited to see him in Austin next year and watch his games.

The Spun: Do you have interest in eventually being part of an NFL ownership group?

EM: Obviously, you hear about that a little more. You hear about people getting involved and which teams come up for sale. There are a lot of questions with that. It’s something worth listening to and pursuing, but it would need to be the right circumstances and right situation. I love being a part of the Giants and being able to go to games as a fan. I am enjoying this stage in life and calling games with Peyton. I think - right now - I’m pretty good with where I am.

The Spun: What do you think is the biggest surprise through Week 5 of the season?

EM: I think how well the NFC East is playing. The Eagles are still undefeated, the Cowboys are 4-1 despite losing Dak [Prescott] and the Giants are playing well. It’s exciting when your division and your team are playing well. Every game does mean something in this league. You can’t afford to lose a certain game. It always comes down to the last two games of the regular season.

The Spun: What would be your advice to a top quarterback prospect on handling outside noise?

EM: I think when you come in as a high draft pick - first off, if you’re going to a team drafting in the top five, there’s a reason they’e drafting there. They earned that spot because they’re a bad team. You’re not going into a perfect situation, but you can learn from every mistake and earn the respect of your teammates. They don’t want to see you talking about your success from where you were before or see you in tons of commercials. They want to see you working hard at practice, asking questions and learning from your mistakes. Once you earn the respect of your teammates and coaches, then you really have a chance of taking on a leadership role and raising your level of play.

