Eli Manning Has Great Response To Saquon Barkley’s Tweet

2020 has already given us a ton of things we thought we’d never see. One of them is Eli Manning on Twitter.

During his NFL career, Manning was regarded as incredibly professional, but also reserved in public and with the media, the last type of player you’d see on Twitter. However, teammates and close friends often hinted at his more humorous, fun-loving side.

We’re starting to see that side come out in his early tweets. He already has had an incredible back-and-forth with Tom Brady and now he had an equally memorable response to a tweet from former teammate Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, who played with Eli the last two seasons, quote-tweeted his quarterback and threw in a couple of ‘goat’ emojis. Eli took notice.

“Is there a blushing emoji,” he wrote in response.

Is there a blushing emoji? https://t.co/gBDi45c1Ve — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 24, 2020

It will be fun to follow Eli’s Twitter journey. Again, he never let his guard down much in New York and didn’t show off his personality. Hopefully that changes.

In addition to his parrying with Brady and joking with Barkley and Michael Strahan, Eli has also promoted his charities and sponsorships on his new Twitter account. In other words, he’s already like pretty much every other athlete on the social media platform.

After 16 seasons with the Giants, Eli announced his retirement following the 2019 season. He finished his career with a pair of Super Bowl rings.