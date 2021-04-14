Eli Manning Provides Update On His New Role With Giants

Eli Manning is now in his second offseason of retirement. The two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is doing some on-camera work for ESPN, among other things.

Additionally, it has been widely reported that Manning is set to take on some sort of role with the New York Giants, the only NFL organization he ever played for. Manning spent 16 years in blue, retiring following the 2019 season.

Details for that position are still being ironed out, Manning told NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt. It’s not expected that he’ll be involved in coaching.

“We’re figuring that out,” Manning said. “The Giants have been so important to me and the last 16 years of my life and really my whole adulthood. We’re going to be living in the same area so just wanted to see if there’s a role there to stay involved in some way. We’re still discussing that, figuring that out, but just hope that we can find something, find ways for me to be involved and figure out how that’s going to work out.”

Most likely, Eli will be brought on in some sort of ambassadorial capacity. His playing career is over, but he’s still been keeping up with the goings on of his former team.

“They’re obviously committed to turning this around,” Manning told Sports Illustrated recently, via Giants.com. “They feel great about a lot of positions where they are and I think coach Judge has done a great job. The fact that they are a young team, and they’ve drafted well, have all these guys that are growing within this program and under his leadership, I think they’re heading in the right direction.”

As for the ESPN television opportunity we mentioned above, Eli’s show “Eli’s Places” is set to debut on ESPN+ this fall. He’s also been featured in recent episodes of the “Detail” series on ESPN+, breaking down 2021 draft hopefuls Justin Fields and Mac Jones.