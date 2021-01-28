Eli Manning Was Asked If He Has ‘Bragging Rights’ Over Tom Brady

Defeating Tom Brady in the Super Bowl is about as difficult of a task as there is in the NFL, yet somehow Eli Manning accomplished that feat twice over the course of his career.

Manning was a key contributor to the New York Giants’ victories in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI. In his first clash with Brady, he completed a miraculous pass to David Tyree on what would end up being the game-winning drive. As for the second time around, the two-time Super Bowl MVP had a picture-perfect pass down the left sideline to Mario Manningham in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this week, Manning was asked if he holds bragging rights over Brady due to those past Super Bowl performances.

Instead of taking a sarcastic jab at his former rival, Manning chose to take the high road when talking about Brady.

“It’s one of those things, it’s not something I ever say or ever think a lot about,’’ Manning told the New York Post. “I’ve been around Tom numerous times, and I’ve never brought up a Super Bowl or our games versus them. He actually brings it up. It still bothers him a little bit, especially the ’07 one when they had the chance to go down as the greatest team of all time. But I don’t have any bragging rights with Tom. This is his 10th Super Bowl, and I’m so impressed with his whole career.’’

Manning did bring up an excellent point about Brady’s career. You just can’t help but be impressed by all that he’s accomplished, even now at 43 years old.

A win next Sunday would give Brady his seventh Super Bowl ring. That’s just unheard of in today’s era of sports.

Though he didn’t definitively say that he’s rooting for Brady and the Buccaneers next weekend, Manning did send his best wishes to former teammate Jason Pierre-Paul.

