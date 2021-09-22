Eli Manning’s Brett Favre-Related Story Went Viral

During this week’s alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football, Brett Favre joined the Manning brothers to share his thoughts on the Lions-Packers game.

While Favre was on the broadcast, Eli Manning decided to share a story about the time he snuck into a Mississippi bar at 17 years old to drink with the legendary quarterback.

“I hopped a fence and snuck into a bar, I saw you shooting pool, I introduced myself to you and you asked if I wanted to shoot pool and hang out,” Manning told Favre. “My buddy did not jump the wall with me, he was too scared, so I went out and was like ‘Brett Favre is in here, we’re about to drink a beer and play pool with Brett Favre. You gotta jump!’ and he would not do it.”

Manning wanted to enjoy that night with Favre, but he just couldn’t leave his friend behind.

“So I jumped back over the fence and left, and I still give him hell every day that we could have had the greatest night of our lives,” Manning continued, via the New York Post. “But you never leave your wingman. I’ve been watching a lot of Top Gun, and you never leave your wingman, so I had to leave.”

That time an underage Eli Manning snuck into a bar to hang out with NFL quarterback Brett Favre… pic.twitter.com/R4uj6z0ewU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2021

Favre just entered the prime of his career at that time, so it’s understandable that Manning was so eager to meet him.

Although he didn’t end up spending that night with Favre at a bar in Mississippi, it’s safe to say the rest of Manning’s life has gone pretty well.