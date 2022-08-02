Eli Manning's Ex-Teammate Sounds Off: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 25: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

During an appearance on I AM ATHLETE, former New York Giants safety Antrel Rolle reflected on his time with Eli Manning.

Rolle admit that Manning wasn't the greatest quarterback in the regular season. When the playoffs came around, however, Manning was a different player.

"Regular-season Eli is different from playoff-Eli, to me, as a teammate. I've seen him over the course of the season look like he's seeing ghost a little bit at times," Rolle said. "Come playoff time, when he starts getting that scruffy beard going on and he's got an Alabama look in his eye, he's different."

Rolle added that Manning's toughness against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 playoffs made him a fan of his quarterback.

Giants fans wholeheartedly agree with this assessment from Rolle.

In 12 playoff games, Manning had an 8-4 record. He had 2,815 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Manning led the Giants to Super Bowl victories in 2007 and 2011. Both wins came against the New England Patriots.

If Manning makes the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his success in the playoffs will be the main reason why.