Eli Manning’s New Message For Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has become very active on Twitter ever since retiring from the NFL.

Tom Brady might not like it, but the rest of us are very much enjoying it.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a playful message for his old rival on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Manning tweeted out a clip of a mockumentary that will be shown in The ESPYs on Sunday night. This year’s awards show will be done virtually, hosted by WNBA star Sue Bird, USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Look Tom Brady — they made a documentary about us! The #ESPYS, tonight @ 9pm ET/6pm PT on ESPN,” he tweeted.

The mockumentary is of course poking fun at Netflix’s hit series, Tiger King, which took the world by storm at the beginning of quarantine. The documentary features three different wild tiger zoos and their eccentric owners. It’s a must-watch for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet.

Unsurprisingly, Manning’s Tiger King-themed message for Brady is going viral. Like most of his tweets, this one has been retweeted more than 2,000 times and liked more than 10,000 times.

Well played, Eli.

This evening’s ESPYs are set to air at 9 p.m. E.T.