Eli Manning’s Response To Giants Fan Is Going Viral

Eli Manning is no longer entertaining us on the football field, but the legendary New York Giants quarterback is managing to go viral on Twitter every once in a while.

Every once in a while happened on Saturday, when Manning weighed in on the Giants’ quarterback situation.

New York is expected to be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football. Jones is dealing with an injury and the Giants are expected to start journeyman quarterback Colt McCoy behind center against the Browns.

Manning wishes that the Giants would let Jones play through the injury on Sunday night. Maybe Manning has heard from his old teammate about the situation. Or maybe he just wants to see Jones play on a big stage against the Browns.

One fan tweeted back at Manning, suggesting the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback “sub” in for Jones this week.

Manning’s response was pretty epic.

“I will eat a sub,” he tweeted back.

I will eat a sub. — Eli Manning (@EliManning) December 19, 2020

Well played, Eli.

The Giants and the Browns are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night. The game will be televised on NBC.