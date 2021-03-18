Eli Manning’s Tweet About Chris Simms Is Going Viral

Former NFL quarterbacks Eli Manning and Chris Simms entered the league one year apart and rarely saw their paths cross. But there was one instance where that happened that Manning just had to share.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Manning posted a photo of an old Athlon Sports magazine from the early-2000s. The magazine has Manning and Simms on the cover from their Ole Miss and Texas days respectively.

Manning took the opportunity to take a little dig at Simms too. He said he forgot that Simms played football at all given how many years he’s been an NFL analyst.

“Found this old Magazine today,” Manning wrote. “I forgot Chris Simms played football.”

It’s not hard to forget Simms’ played football. In six years in the NFL, Simms played in just 23 games and went 7-9 as a starter.

Found this old Magazine today. I forgot Chris Simms played football. pic.twitter.com/1LT7d6uq4D — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 18, 2021

Chris Simms was a third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He didn’t see the field until 2004 and had his biggest contributions with a 6-4 record in 2005. But some serious injuries he suffered in 2006 limited his career afterwards. He retired after the 2011 season began his broadcasting career in 2012.

Manning won two Super Bowls with the Giants in 2007 and 2011 continued to play all the way through 2019. He is expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame sometime this decade.

Eli Manning and Chris Simms never had their paths cross on the football field though. Simms was either inactive or injured for the three meetings where his teams played Eli Manning’s Giants.

Talk about diverging careers.