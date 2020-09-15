ESPN Computer’s 2nd Half Prediction For Giants-Steelers

The first Monday Night Football game of the 2020 season is setting up to be an absolute thriller. The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the New York Giants 16-10 at the half.

An early special teams’ blunder by the Steelers allowed the Giants to get on the board first, taking a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. The Steelers’ offense took a while to get going, but managed to even the score 3-3 heading into the second.

Ben Roethlisberger was a bit rusty in his first game back from a season-ending elbow injury last season. He was out-shined by Giants’ youngster Daniel Jones to start the game. Jones threw the ball with pinpoint accuracy on a 41-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton early in the second quarter.

The Giants’ early 10-3 lead seemed to spark a bit of motivation for the Steelers. Big Ben tossed two second-quarter touchdowns – one to JuJu Smith-Schuster and another to James Washington – to take a 16-10 lead at the half.

ESPN’s Win Probability likes what it sees from Big Ben and the Steelers – Pittsburgh currently has a 76.7 percent chance to hold on and win the game.

There was a whole lot to like from the Steelers offense in the second quarter. Big Ben shook off the rust and started looking like his usual self.

If Roethlisberger can continue to gash the Giants’ secondary, the Steelers are in good shape.

Catch the second half of Monday Night Football between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers on ESPN.