ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Bucs vs. Giants Tonight

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game pits one of the NFC’s best teams against its very worst as the Tampa Bay Bucs take on the New York Giants.

Despite a slew of injuries in his receiving corps, Tom Brady is playing some of his best football for the Bucs this year. He has 18 touchdowns and only four interceptions through seven games, with his highest touchdown percentage since 2010. With numbers like that, it’s no surprise his Bucs are 5-2 and in serious contention for both the NFC South and the No. 1 overall seed.

As for the Giants, pretty much everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for first-year head coach Joe Judge. At 1-6, they have the NFC’s worst record, likely a result of their 31st-ranked offense. QB Daniel Jones has not built off his solid rookie season. Though he continues to turn the ball a lot, he does so without moving it down the field nearly as well.

On paper, this matchup feels like a complete mismatch. Unfortunately for the Giants, the metrics pretty much agree with that assessment.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Bucs-Giants game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Tampa Bay has an overwhelming edge here. The computer model gives the Bucs an 82.6-percent chance to win tonight’s game against the Giants.

A win for the Bucs would have them at 6-2 ahead of their huge showdown with the New Orleans Saints next week. Tonight’s game will likely wind up being nothing more than a tuneup game for them.

Do the Giants have what it takes to beat the Bucs today?

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN.