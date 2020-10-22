ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Giants-Eagles Tonight

Usually, a game between a 1-5 team and a 1-4-1 opponent doesn’t have much significance. That’s not the case with Giants-Eagles tonight.

Despite the fact the Giants (1-5) and Eagles (1-4-1) are both off to horrendous starts, they remain in the thick of the NFC East “race.” The Dallas Cowboys currently “lead” the division with a 2-4 record.

Incredibly, the winner of tonight’s game has a chance to be tied for or hold the outright lead in the division, depending on what happens later this weekend. That just shows you how much of a mess the NFC East is right now.

Looking at this game itself, Philadelphia comes in incredibly banged up, but the Eagles are at home and have owned the Giants of late. They’ve won 11 of 12 against their turnpike rivals, including the last seven meetings in a row.

Meanwhile, the Giants’ defense, while undermanned, has been feisty through the first six games of the year. It wouldn’t surprise us if this one was an ugly, low-scoring affair, no matter who emerges victorious.

ESPN has unveiled its final prediction for Giants-Eagles, and the computer likes Philly.

The Eagles have a 69.6 percent chance at winning, according to the FPI.

If you’re looking to watch Giants-Eagles tonight, you can catch the game on NFL Network, FOX or Amazon Prime.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.