ESPN Analyst Names “Person Of Interest” In Giants Coaching Search

The New York Giants haven’t figured out who’ll be their next head coach, but it sounds like one candidate is emerging as a potential front-runner for the position.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a “person of interest” in the Giants’ conversations with general manager candidates.

“Bills OC Brian Daboll is a person of interest in Giants’ talks with GM candidates,” Fowler tweeted on Friday morning. “A name to watch as New York gets started on its head coach search.”

Joe Schoen, the assistant general manager of the Bills, is considered one of the favorites to become the Giants’ next general manager. It wouldn’t be that surprising if he receives the job, and then hires Daboll since they have a clear connection.

Daboll, 46, has done an excellent job turning the Bills into an offensive powerhouse. He has also received a lot of credit for developing star quarterback Josh Allen.

Of course, Daboll isn’t the only coordinator linked to the Giants’ head coaching job. There has also been some chatter surrounding Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Once the Giants choose their general manager for the 2022 season, they’ll ramp up their search for a head coach. For now, however, it sounds like Daboll is toward the top of the list.