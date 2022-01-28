ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reveals When Giants Could Name New Coach

The New York Giants have hired and fired three different head coaches since parting ways with Tom Coughlin in 2015. We’ll soon find out who the fourth coach is.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Giants are expected to make a decision on their next head coach this coming weekend. Among the finalists is current Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The Giants are coming off a 4-13 season and have one of the NFL’s worst overall records since 2017. Over the past five years they’ve gone 22-59 with five straight seasons of at least 10 losses.

But there’s new leadership at the top for this particular coaching search. The Giants hired Bills executive Joe Schoen as their new general manager and gave him final say on who their next coach will be.

Saints plan to interview former Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores, who is a finalist for the NY Giants HC job, per source. First things first, though; a decision from the NY Giants on their head coach is expected this weekend, and Flores is one of their finalists. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2022

Of the finalists, two have prior head coaching experience – Flores and Frazier.

Flores was head coach of the Miami Dolphins for the past three years and went 24-25 overall. He went 19-14 over his final two seasons.

Frazier was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2013, going 21-32-1 and leading them to the playoffs in 2012.

Daboll is a QB guru credited with the rapid ascension of Josh Allen into the upper echelon of NFL passers. He has worked under Bill Belichick and Nick Saban.

Anarumo is a Staten Island native who previously coached the Giants’ defensive backs under former head coach Pat Shurmur.

Graham was the Giants’ defensive line coach under Ben McAdoo. He served as defensive coordinator under recently-fired head coach Joe Judge.

Who will be the next head coach of the New York Giants?