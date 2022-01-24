Ex-Giants Kicker’s Tweet About Eli Manning Going Viral

It’s going to be a couple more years before former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is up for Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination. But one of Manning’s former teammates has a bold take on why he should be in Canton.

Taking to Twitter this morning, kicker Lawrence Tynes, who kicked for the Giants in Manning’s two Super Bowl wins, declared that Manning is more qualified to enter the Hall than Aaron Rodgers. He said that he would take Manning over Rodgers whenever a game is on the line – including the playoffs.

“Eli Manning is a more qualified Hall of Famer than Aaron Rodgers,” Tynes declared. “Bring all the smoke you want. I’m taking 10 over 12 anytime a game is on the line or the playoffs.”

If the only metric we use to evaluate quarterbacks is the number of Super Bowl wins, then Eli Manning has the edge on Aaron Rodgers. But Tynes may be overlooking a lot of other negatives in Manning’s career that Rodgers doesn’t have.

Eli Manning is a more qualified Hall of Famer than Aaron Rodgers. Bring all the smoke you want. I’m taking 10 over 12 anytime a game is on the line or the playoffs. — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) January 24, 2022

In 16 NFL seasons, Eli Manning led the Giants to the playoffs six times. Two of those times resulted in Super Bowl wins – iconic ones at that – but in the other four, the Giants were one-and-done.

Aaron Rodgers, by contrast, has led the Packers to the playoffs 11 times in the last 14 years. He has one Super Bowl ring and has also been one-and-done four times. But Rodgers also has seven extra playoff wins.

And that doesn’t even begin to go into what a vastly superior quarterback Rodgers was in the regular season compared to Manning.

If Lawrence Tynes wants the smoke, he’s about to get it.