Eli Manning's Robert Kraft Joke Goes Viral: Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after being sacked by the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft accepted a lifetime achievement award at the Sports Business Journal’s annual awards ceremony.

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who was also at the event, couldn't help put point out that Kraft would've had a few more Super Bowl rings if the Patriots didn't run into the Manning brothers in the playoffs.

“My mom Olivia sends her apologies: She said if it weren’t for her, Robert Kraft would have at least 10 Super Bowls,” Manning said.

Manning's joke was well-received by the public. Even fans of the Patriots appreciated it.

"As a Pats fan since their inception, this was a great and hilarious 'left-handed compliment,'" one fan tweeted.

"He is not wrong," another fan wrote.

Of course, there are a few Patriots fans who are unamused with Manning's remarks.

At the end of the day, seven Super Bowl rings is still awfully impressive.

As for Manning, beating Tom Brady and the Patriots twice on the biggest stage possible is something he'll never forget.