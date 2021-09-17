Football World Is Crushing Kenny Golladay After Thursday’s Game

Kenny Golladay’s career with the New York Giants is off to a rough start to say the least. The Pro Bowl wide receiver’s struggles continued on Thursday night, as he was unable to make a huge impact against the Washington Football Team.

New York signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason with the hope that he’d take Joe Judge’s offense to the next level. So far, he hasn’t done that.

On Thursday night, Golladay had just three catches for 38 yards against Washington. Sadly, the most notable moment of last night’s game for him was when he was caught yelling at Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on the sideline.

As you’d expect, the NFL world had plenty of negative things to say about Golladay’s first two games with the Giants. Let’s just say some analysts are questioning why general manager Dave Gettleman paid him $72 million.

“It’s hard to tell on TV, but is Kenny Golladay just not open,” Ralph Vacchiano of SNY said. “Seems like the Giants are paying him a lot of money to just ignore him for an entire game.”

“Giants gave Kenny Golladay a 4-year, $72 million contract,” Connor Hughes of The Athletic tweeted. “He has 7 catches for 102 yards, zero TDs, and this tirade in two games.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan pointed out that Golladay has been unable to create separation on his routes. That’s something he was worried about when the G-Men signed Golladay because the star wideout dealt with injuries for most of the 2020 season.

“Had serious concern about Kenny Golladay and Kyle Rudolph early after seeing the way they were moving entering season,” Raanan said. “Both were coming off injury. But … Average separation Thursday at time of completion/inc, per NextGen: Golladay 1.52 yds.”

Perhaps he’ll create more separation on his routes as the season goes on.

Golladay has a favorable matchup next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. However, it’s tough to be optimistic after seeing him have back-to-back subpar performances.