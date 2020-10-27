Former first-round draft pick Corey Coleman’s NFL career is still alive. The 26-year-old wide receiver signed with the New York Giants today.

Coleman will join the Giants practice squad. He was actually in camp with Big Blue this summer but was released during final cuts.

Coleman spent eight games with the Giants in 2018, catching five passes for 71 yards while showing explosiveness as a kick returner. New York signed the former Baylor star for the 2019 campaign, but Coleman tore his ACL in training camp and missed the entire season.

The Giants (1-6) have been looking for more offensive production all season, so Coleman likely has a chance to join the active roster at some point, particularly if the team moves veteran wideout Golden Tate before the trade deadline.

#Giants are signing WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad. Coleman was one of this summer’s most surprising cuts at the end of camp. #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 27, 2020

Coleman was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He spent his first two seasons in Cleveland, registering 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

While at Baylor, Coleman hauled in 33 touchdown receptions in three seasons, including a whopping 20 during the 2015 campaign.