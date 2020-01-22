Former Browns Coach Freddie Kitchens Reportedly Lands New Job

Freddie Kitchens’ time running the ship in Cleveland was a disaster. But after being fired, Kitchens is getting another chance in the NFL – just this time, he won’t be a head coach.

Kitchens is reportedly heading to the New York Giants to join Joe Judge’s staff, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Kitchens’ role has not yet been determined. But his coaching experience could be a major advantage for Judge.

Sources: Freddie Kitchens is expected to be part of Joe Judge's staff with the New York Giants. Unclear what his role will be. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 21, 2020

Judge – the former Patriots assistant – is taking on the head coaching challenge for the first time in his career. As a result, the Giants coach is hiring experienced assistants to help turn the New York organization around.

Judge recently hired Jason Garrett to the offensive coordinator position. Garrett served as the Dallas Cowboys head coach for nearly a decade. But Jerry Jones chose not to renew his contract which expired in early January.

The Giants now have another former NFL head coach on the staff. Kitchens spent just one season as the Browns coach after an abysmal 6-10 year.

It’s unclear what position Kitchens will hold with the Giants, though coaching tight ends makes sense. He’s done that in the past, and that role is currently unoccupied in New York.