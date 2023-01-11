Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Reportedly Signs With Rival Team

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 24: A general view of the field during the game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The New York Giants added a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to their practice squad on Wednesday.

New York signed James Washington to its taxi squad, according to multiple reports. Washington spent much of this season with the Cowboys before being released in late December.

The fifth-year veteran speedster was expected to play a major role in Dallas, but his tenure there never got off the ground following a broken foot during training camp.

Washington, 26, appeared in only two games for the Cowboys and did not catch a pass. However, he is fully healthy now and worked out for the Giants on Tuesday.

At the very least, New York saw enough to think Washington would be a worthy stash in case they advance in the postseason and one of their starting wide receivers gets hurt.

A second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, Washington caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons with the team.

He also registered seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games.