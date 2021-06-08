The NFL world received heartbreaking news this week, as former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel passed away on Monday night at the age of 71.

Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, who is Jim’s son, confirmed his father’s passing to the Los Angeles Times.

According to multiple reports, Fassel died of a heart attack while under sedation. He was taken to a local hospital in Las Vegas due to chest pains.

Fassel spent a few years in the NFL as a player before becoming a coach. His first major gig was at Utah, as he was the head coach from 1985-89.

After a brief hiatus from coaching, Fassel signed a deal with the Giants to become their offensive coordinator. He also had that role with the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos prior to becoming the head coach of the Giants in 1997.

During his time as New York’s head coach, Fassel had a 58-53-1 record. The G-Men made the playoffs three times under Fassel and nearly won it all in 2001. However, the Giants were unable to take down the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV.

Even after his time in the NFL came to an end, Fassel found other ways to continue coaching football. In 2009, he became the head coach of the Las Vegas Locomotives of the United Football League.

Fassel’s passion for the game of football was on display throughout his life. That passion has clearly passed down to his son, John.

Our thoughts are with the Fassel family during this time.