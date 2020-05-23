Former Giants QB Eli Manning Has Incredible First Tweet

We never thought we’d see the day where Eli Manning joined Twitter – but here we are. The former Giants quarterback had an incredible first tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Manning’s been one of the more subtle personalities in the NFL over the past 16 years. Unlike many other professional athletes, Manning’s enjoyed staying out of the spotlight – social media included. But perhaps we’re going to see a whole new side of the former NFL QB in coming years.

Manning announced his retirement back in January. The writing was on the wall regarding the decision. Duke alum Daniel Jones has emerged as the new face of the franchise – and it certainly appears new Giants head coach Joe Judge is moving forward with Jones as the starter.

But Manning shares no hard feelings regarding the Giants’ decision. Now in retirement, the legendary New York quarterback has decided to join the Twitter world to pass the time. Manning had an incredible first tweet to introduce himself to the Twitter community. Check out his first tweet below:

To paraphrase Jimmy Chitwood, “I don’t know if it’ll make any change, but I figure it’s time for me to start playing social media." pic.twitter.com/Af8IFMOiEQ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 23, 2020

With Eli now on Twitter, all eyes turn to Peyton. We’re certainly hoping both Manning brothers become more active on social media. It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the two brothers.

Peyton’s been linked to several broadcasting opportunities. But for now, he’s enjoying retirement and the opportunities that come with it.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Eli. But at least we can keep track of the former Giants QB via Twitter.