Former Giants Safety Reveals His Eli Manning Nickname

Legendary Giants quarterback Eli Manning has earned a pretty awesome nickname from his former teammate, Antrel Rolle.

Rolle said during an interview on Giants Huddle podcast he calls Manning “Mr. Two.” Why? Manning won two Super Bowls and Super Bowl MVPs.

“People are going to say whatever they want to say. At the end of the day, you call him ‘Mr. Two.’ Two MVPs and two Super Bowls,” Rolle said, via Giants Wire. “That’s what you call him and that’s what you address him as. Because he is that person and he’s that guy.”

Manning’s legacy has been widely debated by fans since his retirement. But championships can’t be argued. Neither can Super Bowl MVPs. Though Manning was never a superstar during the regular season, his postseason showings are hard to ignore.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone says. What matters is what the other 52 men in the locker-room thought and how we see him,” Rolle continued. “And I’m pretty sure that’s the only thing that mattered to Eli because he wanted to be accountable to his teammates. And he did just that.”

Not only did Eli Manning win two Super Bowls, he beat Tom Brady in both. That’s no small feat. “Mr. Two” is widely viewed as Brady’s biggest nemesis.

The Giants, meanwhile, have struggled in the post-Manning era. But the future is much brighter now than it was a year or two ago.

New York begins the 2021 campaign on Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos.