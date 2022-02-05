Former NFL Head Coach Reportedly Interviewing For Giants DC Role

It appears the New York Giants are putting together an extensive search to find their next defensive coordinator. Moments ago, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo revealed that a former head coach is on the Giants’ radar.

It turns out the Giants conducted a virtual interview with Tennessee Titans assistant Jim Schwartz.

“The Giants conducted a virtual interview with Titans assistant and three-time defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for their DC job, sources say. The way this search is shaping up, it’s clear the team is looking for an experienced coordinator,” Garafolo reported on Saturday.

Schwartz has plenty of experience as a defensive coordinator. He was the Titans defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2008 before becoming the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

After he was fired by the Lions, Schwartz joined the Buffalo Bills’ staff as a defensive coordinator. He then had the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2020.

This past season, the Titans gave up just 20.8 points per game. It’s fair to say Schwartz’s presence played a factor.

Schwartz isn’t the only veteran coach linked to the Giants’ job opening.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier that former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai will interview with the Giants.

The Giants also have interest in Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin.