Former New York Giants Employee Suing The Organization

The New York Giants are reportedly facing a lawsuit from one of their former employees. ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan provided all the details on Thursday afternoon.

According to the latest report from Raanan, the Giants are being sued by their former video director. This all stems from an alleged physical altercation that took place inside the team facility.

Dave Maltese, the Giants’ former video director, is claiming that he was fired by the team after he reported an attack on assistant video director Steven Venditti.

Venditti was allegedly assaulted by Ty Siam, the current Giants director of football data and innovation. Siam was hired by the team in 2015.

The lawsuit from Maltese also claims that he was threatened by former Giants offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo. The former offensive line coach allegedly threatened to kill Maltese after he tackled him into a table in 2004.

Maltese’s lawyer shared his client’s statement regarding this troubling matter.

“After 30 years of dedication to the Giants organization, it was devastating to lose my job for doing the right thing and trying to protect my coworker from violence and abuse,” Maltese said, via NJ.com. “No employee should ever have to suffer assault and intimidation in the workplace, and certainly not at the New York Giants.”

Maltese is seeking economic and compensatory damages from this lawsuit. He’s allegedly suffering from emotional harm, physical injury, stress, humiliation and mental anguish.

The Giants didn’t comment on this lawsuit when contacted by multiple media outlets.